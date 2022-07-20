Judge won’t toss lawsuit in Mimi the Cat abuse case

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -A judge on Wednesday declined to toss a lawsuit brought by owners of Mimi, the 20-year-old cat allegedly abused by an Ozark veterinarian.

“I am not inclined to dismiss at this time,” Dale County Circuit Judge Kimberly Clark said after hearing from attorneys during a virtual hearing.

Richard and Christina Miller, Mimi’s owners, sued after a former Andrews Avenue Animal Hospital employee posted startling video to social media last year.

The footage that sparked outrage appears to show the hospital’s owner, Dr. Tim Logan, choking and striking the feline.

“Our clients want their day in court,” said attorney Sara Matthews-Hile, the Miller’s attorney.

But Dr. Logan’s lawyer claimed the couple forfeited their rights because they ignored orders to turn over to the defense required documents due under Alabama discovery laws.

“(The) plaintiffs have been totally unresponsive,” Waller told Judge Clark.

This lawsuit had been on hold until recently because it could not move forward until Logan’s criminal cases on two misdemeanor counts of Animal Cruelty concluded.

Eventually, those charges were dropped in Ozark Municipal Court but, by then, Logan had closed his practice and retired.

The status of his license is still secret because a state veterinary oversight agency refuses to make that information public.

The Alabama State Board of Medical Examiners has not responded to a WTVY public records request.

Ms. Hile said the agency also won’t provide her with that information, so she has subpoenaed those records.

A trial date for the lawsuit facing Dr. Logan is pending.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

