Judge sets high bail for fourth man charged with murder of 11-year-old Mobile boy

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A judge on Wednesday set a high bail for William Devon Anderson Jr., the fourth man to be charged with murdering an 11-year-old boy in his home.

Anderson’s bail – $600,000 for felony murder and $15,000 for each of three counts of shooting into an unoccupied vehicle – is the same as the other three defendants.

Mobile County Assistant District Attorney Louis Walker said investigators developed Anderson, 22, as a suspect based on an eyewitness account of the May shooting at the R.V. Taylor Plaza public housing complex.

Walker said investigators believe there was a fifth shooter.

“At this time, based on the available evidence to us, we have not, you know, authorized a warrant as to that individual,” he said outside the courtroom. “However, based on the totality of the evidence that we have, we do believe there’s a fifth shooter, and there are investigative leads or as to who that shooter is.”

Law enforcement authorities have said that a friend of the victim’s mother went outside to try to find out who had broken into their home earlier that day. When he came across the men in an empty lot across the street, they pulled guns and he retreated back toward the house, according to testimony at a preliminary hearing last month. A detective testified that all five men fired at the house. Lequinten Morrissette was inside at the time.

Walker said in court that the evidence shows Anderson fired an “assault rifle” during the incident.

“At this point, we don’t know which of the shots fired by which defendants hit the boy, but with felony murder, that’s really legally irrelevant,” he said.

Under the state’s felony murder law, anyone who is committing a felony – in this case, alleged to be firing into an occupied home – is culpable for a death that occurs, regardless of who caused the death.

Mobile County District Judge George Zoghby set Anderson’s arraignment for July 27.

