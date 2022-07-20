Advertisement

Grady County deputies arrest suspect who escaped from Alabama

According to deputies, James Norton of Dothan, Alabama, had escaped from law enforcement in...
According to deputies, James Norton of Dothan, Alabama, had escaped from law enforcement in Houston County.(Grady County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRADY COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - The Grady County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man who escaped from a prison in Alabama Tuesday afternoon.

According to deputies, James Norton of Dothan, Alabama, escaped from law enforcement in Houston County. GCSO received warrants for his arrest, the press release says.

Investigators and officers surrounded a home on Elkins Road, where they found and arrested Norton without incident.

He is currently being held at the Grady County Jail. Norton will be extradited to Alabama on warrants for escape and prison contraband.

If you have information about wanted persons you’d like to share with the sheriff’s office, you can reach out to GCSO at 229-377-5200.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire.
Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Trial nears for man charged with murdering Dothan teens
Children in classroom in this undated file photo.
Superintendent: Charter could close one Dothan school
Michael Steven Sanders was last seen on July 15 at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Ace Avenue...
UPDATE: Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for Clayhatchee teen
Zack's Family Restaurant Fire
Fire at Dothan restaurant deemed accidental

Latest News

Senior Lifestyle & Health Expo
Senior health expo coming to Enterprise
Two soccer fields will sit on 10 acres of land, along with a concession stand and restrooms.
Geneva soccer complex officially under construction
Downtown Enterprise hosts first block party during WTVY Hometown Tours.
‘UnBollweevilble’ block party in downtown Enterprise
Monkeypox
ADPH: 4 cases of monkeypox in Alabama; 2 are probable