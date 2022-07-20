Advertisement

Geneva soccer complex officially under construction

Two soccer fields will sit on 10 acres of land, along with a concession stand and restrooms.
Two soccer fields will sit on 10 acres of land, along with a concession stand and restrooms.
By Kinsley Centers
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 2:04 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A big day for the City of Geneva as a four year planning project finally begins. On Wednesday, they took the first steps by breaking ground on the soccer complex that will be at the recreation park.

Two soccer fields will sit on 10 acres of land, along with a concession stand and restrooms.

“All the kids in this town, they are so excited,” David Hayes, Mayor of Geneva, said.

Mayor Hayes said this day has been a long time coming. The prior administration under former Mayor Frankie Lindsey originated this project. Mayor Hayes said it is an exciting time to see it come to fruition with land being cleared.

“It’s just beginning,” Mayor Hayes said. “This is one of the first groundbreakings that we are going to have out of many, and good things are coming to this town like we promised and this is great step forward for our children.”

This soon to be soccer complex is possible through grants from ADECA and donations. The cost is about 1.5 million dollars. Mayor Hayes said they are going to try to keep the cost down, by doing labor in house and onsite work themselves.

“It’s going to be a lot of moving parts to it, but it’s all coming together,” Mayor Hayes said.

The city is moving fast with this project now that the dirt has been moved. A completion date of December is expected.

The next steps include starting concrete work, plumbing and electrical work over the next few weeks.

