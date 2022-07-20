Advertisement

Freeze-dried blueberries recalled due to possible high level of lead

Natierra is recalling 1.2-ounce pouches of their freeze-dried blueberries that are labeled best...
Natierra is recalling 1.2-ounce pouches of their freeze-dried blueberries that are labeled best used by December 2024 or January 2025. The(FDA.GOV via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A nationwide recall has been announced for some pouches of Natierra organic freeze-dried blueberries because they could contain too much lead.

The recall is for 1.2-ounce pouches that are labeled best used by December 2024 or January 2025. The pouches could have been purchased in stores or online.

Customers can check the lot number on the bottom right of the pouch to see if it has been recalled.

Lead poisoning is especially dangerous to children. It can lead to learning disorders, developmental defects and long-term health problems.

The company is offering refunds for the recalled products.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire.
Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Trial nears for man charged with murdering Dothan teens
Michael Steven Sanders was last seen on July 15 at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Ace Avenue...
UPDATE: Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for Clayhatchee teen
Zack's Family Restaurant Fire
Fire at Dothan restaurant deemed accidental
The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.”
A sign of hope: Whaleys find token of peace amidst rubble of Zack’s

Latest News

While more than 1 million people in the U.S. died from COVID-19, many more survived ICU stays...
COVID scars for sickest survivors, families
FILE - A gas tank driver adjusts his hose hookup to an underground tank on May 24 in Jackson,...
Sky-high diesel prices squeeze truckers, farmers, consumers
Jodi Brown, left, said after she posted her video, others posted similar incidents of Black...
Sesame Place snub not isolated incident, mom says
Russian forces struck Pokrovsk, a city in the Donetsk region, twice with ballistic missiles,...
Ukrainian forces strike key bridge in Russian-occupied south