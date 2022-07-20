Advertisement

Bryce Young wins ESPY for best college male athlete

QB Bryce Young talks to media SOURCE: The University of Alabama
QB Bryce Young talks to media SOURCE: The University of Alabama
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:12 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has won the 2022 ESPY Award for Best College Athlete in Men’s Sports.

Young wins the award after throwing for more than 4,800 yards and 47 touchdowns in 2021. Young was named the winner over Georgetown soccer player Dante Polvara, Maryland lacrosse player Logan Wisnauskas, and Gonzaga basketball player Chet Holmgren.

Young is the second Alabama player to win this award. Former Alabama wide receiver Devonta Smith won the award in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire.
Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Trial nears for man charged with murdering Dothan teens
Children in classroom in this undated file photo.
Superintendent: Charter could close one Dothan school
Michael Steven Sanders was last seen on July 15 at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Ace Avenue...
UPDATE: Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for Clayhatchee teen
Zack's Family Restaurant Fire
Fire at Dothan restaurant deemed accidental