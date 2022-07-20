Arrest made in Wicksburg, AL in correlation to stolen car

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Morgan Marie Meyers (24) was charged with 3rd degree Burglary and 1st degree Theft of Property. She was taken to the Geneva County Jail and held on a $17,500 bond.

Morgan Marie Meyers (24) (Geneva Police Department)

Geneva Police responded to a residential burglary call on July 14th, 2022.

The call came from North Glenn Street where the resident reported that someone had forced entry into a barn and stolen a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado.

On July 19th, a Geneva Police Department investigator found the stolen truck in Wicksburg, Alabama where the Houston County Sheriff’s Department assisted in the search and arrest of the suspect.

