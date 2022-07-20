Advertisement

2nd theft in 2 days at Destin store leads to 2 Alabama arrests

The Montgomery duo was caught on surveillance video putting items of perfume down their pants.
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - 2 individuals from Alabama were arrested by deputies in Okaloosa County, Florida, in what has been a tumultuous 2 days for a Destin cosmetics store.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call on Monday of a theft in progress at Ulta on Emerald Coast Parkway. The store had been victim to the exact same crime just 1 day before on Sunday, July 17, with 3 Georgia individuals arrested after they stole thousands of dollars in items and ran from deputies.

Latisha Scott - Petty Theft over $300
Latisha Scott - Petty Theft over $300(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

The July 18 call that saw law enforcement return to the location resulted in the arrests of Dontavious Wychoff, 29, and Latisha Scott, 41, both of Montgomery. Surveillance video showed the pair putting items of perfume down their pants.

Dontavious Wychoff - Petty Theft over $300
Dontavious Wychoff - Petty Theft over $300(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)

Both individuals were charged with petty theft over $300. Wychoff’s charge rose to a felony due to previous convictions of shoplifting and theft of property in Alabama, felony theft in Louisiana, and shoplifting in Georgia.

