Advertisement

Wet At Times This Week

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:10 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Isolated showers and thunderstorms will return to the Wiregrass Wednesday, with better coverage of the rain for Thursday and Friday. Highs will average a little below normal, but we’ll jump into the middle 90s this weekend as rain chances drop.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

EXTENDED

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 92° 50%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 87° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 50%

TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.”
A sign of hope: Whaleys find token of peace amidst rubble of Zack’s
Stores close at Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan after argument, reports of gunfire. Police...
Dothan Police update on “shots fired” call at Wiregrass Mall
MPD: Nursing home resident dead following assault by fellow resident
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Trial nears for man charged with murdering Dothan teens
Auburn pitcher Blake Burkhalter throws against Oregon State during the eighth inning of an NCAA...
Dothan native drafted by the Braves

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 71922
Zach Hatcher
Humid With A Side Of Afternoon Showers
David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 18, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Typical Summertime Pattern