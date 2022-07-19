Wet At Times This Week
From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
SYNOPSIS – Isolated showers and thunderstorms will return to the Wiregrass Wednesday, with better coverage of the rain for Thursday and Friday. Highs will average a little below normal, but we’ll jump into the middle 90s this weekend as rain chances drop.
TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW – Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 92°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 76°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.
EXTENDED
THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 92° 50%
FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 87° 50%
SAT: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%
SUN: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%
MON: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 50%
TUE: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 73° High: 91° 30%
COASTAL FORECAST WEDNESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.
