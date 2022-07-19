Advertisement

Tide headline SEC Media Days

Nick Saban, players arrive in Atlanta Tuesday
The annual SEC Media Days 2022 is held in Atlanta, Georgia at the College Football Hall of Fame
The annual SEC Media Days 2022 is held in Atlanta, Georgia at the College Football Hall of Fame(WAFF)
By Carl Prather
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tide super fan Nahco Alabamo was there. So were other Crimson Tide fans at the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday morning. Nick Saban and Alabama arrived in Atlanta for Day Two of SEC Media Days 2022.

Alabama won the SEC Championship a season ago, before falling to Georgia in the College Football National Championship. 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, and consensus All-American Will Anderson return for the upcoming season.

“Talking about talented guys that have all the right stuff to develop their talent to be the best that they can be,” Nick Saban said. “These guys have tremendous pride and performance and I’ve never been happier with two guys in terms of what they mean for the program, how they’ve represented the program and what they’ve done to impact the people around them in the program.”

The reigning SEC defensive player of the year Will Anderson turns his focus on being the best player he can be heading into the upcoming season.

“Well for me, I’m just going to approach the season like I approached it last year, “ Anderson said Tuesday. “Just be Will Anderson. I’m not going to try and do anything special or go out there an be any type of hero, I’m just going to go out there and be myself, be the player I was when I first got here and help my teammates out and go out there and play team football and not be selfish and try to do anything stupid.”

Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and South Carolina also in met with media Tuesday. The reigning National Champions Georgia headline Wednesday and day three of SEC Media Days. Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky also in attendance at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.”
A sign of hope: Whaleys find token of peace amidst rubble of Zack’s
Stores close at Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan after argument, reports of gunfire. Police...
Dothan Police update on “shots fired” call at Wiregrass Mall
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Trial nears for man charged with murdering Dothan teens
Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire.
Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike
MPD: Nursing home resident dead following assault by fellow resident

Latest News

Auburn University announced the death of Buddy Davidson on July 19, 2022.
‘Mr. Auburn’ Buddy Davidson dies at 82
2022 SEC Media Days
Alabama players and coaches open up at SEC Media Days
Nick Saban at Media Days
Nick Saban addresses NIL at SEC Media Days
WTVY Sports
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: News4 Sports analyzes Alabama’s upcoming football season