Tide headline SEC Media Days

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Tide super fan Nahco Alabamo was there. So were other Crimson Tide fans at the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday morning. Nick Saban and Alabama arrived in Atlanta for Day Two of SEC Media Days 2022.

Alabama won the SEC Championship a season ago, before falling to Georgia in the College Football National Championship. 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, and consensus All-American Will Anderson return for the upcoming season.

“Talking about talented guys that have all the right stuff to develop their talent to be the best that they can be,” Nick Saban said. “These guys have tremendous pride and performance and I’ve never been happier with two guys in terms of what they mean for the program, how they’ve represented the program and what they’ve done to impact the people around them in the program.”

The reigning SEC defensive player of the year Will Anderson turns his focus on being the best player he can be heading into the upcoming season.

“Well for me, I’m just going to approach the season like I approached it last year, “ Anderson said Tuesday. “Just be Will Anderson. I’m not going to try and do anything special or go out there an be any type of hero, I’m just going to go out there and be myself, be the player I was when I first got here and help my teammates out and go out there and play team football and not be selfish and try to do anything stupid.”

Vanderbilt, Mississippi State, and South Carolina also in met with media Tuesday. The reigning National Champions Georgia headline Wednesday and day three of SEC Media Days. Arkansas, Florida and Kentucky also in attendance at the College Football Hall of Fame.

Copyright 2022 WAFF. All rights reserved.