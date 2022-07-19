A Taylor City Council vision becomes a reality during a groundbreaking ceremony

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Taylor City Council vision took its first step into becoming a reality. Their latest project that Mayor Billy Snell said will be a benefit for many generations to come.

The city held a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday for it’s wastewater treatment plant that will stand just off of Friendship Lane. The project is on schedule to be completed in about 14 months.

“I am looking forward to seeing our city thrive and prosper in the years ahead,” Mayor Snell said.

Mayor Snell said this project is possible through a bond issue, along with grant money from Houston County Commission and the Alabama Department of environmental Management (ADEM). The overall approximate cost of the plant is about 6.2 million dollars.

This council made a commitment, and Mayor Snell said that is to build a wastewater treatment plant and upgrade the water system to meet the demands of the growth in Taylor and Western Houston County. This project is a result of that commitment. Mayor Snell said along with this councils vision of creating a community that has controlled growth, they want to do so while respecting the environment and protect it for the many generations to come.

He says there has not been a more critical time to execute a project of this magnitude.

“This project we are celebrating today is not just a series of pipelines, pipes and treatment plants,” Mayor Snell said. “It is an investment that can’t be seen on a spreadsheet. It will bring jobs, residential developments, institutions that will afford us better jobs, better pay, better benefits and more tax dollars that will be spent here in Taylor.”

Mayor Snell said this is a great economic development boost for not only this community but surrounding ones.

