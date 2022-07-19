Shooting on Panama City Beach, BCSO looking for two suspects

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE 07/19/22 12:07 p.m:

Bay County Sheriff’s Office released the name of the suspect apprehended on Tuesday morning. Nicholas Villanueva, 28, has been charged with aggravated battery with a firearm, aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia. BSCO Criminal Investigators are still searching for other two suspects, and they will release additional information as it becomes available.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a shooting on Tuesday morning on Panama City Beach.

Around 4:50 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Houston Street after a 911 call reported a shooting. Once they arrived, they say they learned a suspect had gone to another residence in the neighborhood and got into a physical fight. After the fight, the suspect returned to his home.

Deputies say after this incident, another individual came over to the home where the altercation had taken place, and then went over to the residence of the suspect. They started another fight, and when the person tried to leave the suspect’s home, the suspect allegedly shot at them.

Deputies stated the person left and retrieved a firearm, then returned to the suspect’s home and shot at the suspect.

As of this time, Villanueva is in custody, and interviews are being conducted. A search is underway for two more suspects. The Panama City Police Department is currently assisting Bay County deputies with the search.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

