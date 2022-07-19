Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Salutations to Sheldon

Melissa Gideon was back with us on Live at Lunch this week to introduce our newest pal, 11-week-old Sheldon.
Melissa Gideon joins us on Live at Lunch for Pet of the Week, and we get to meet 11-week-old Sheldon.
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A slobbery someone introduced himself to the WTVY crew and the viewing audience on Tuesday as our latest Pet of the Week.

Melissa Gideon, animal control officer for the City of Dothan Animal Shelter, was back with us on Live at Lunch. This week, our newest pal was 11-week-old Sheldon, a schnauzer-terrier who had a lot of love despite being a little camera shy.

Melissa told us this was Sheldon’s first big outing, which explained the cautiousness, but that at home he was wall-to-wall and very active. He loves to play and loves getting to go outside.

A fun little extra about Sheldon is that his ears always stay up and attentive to the world around him, and he’s able to hear every little sound. So don’t think you will be able to scare him easily.

Sheldon - WTVY Pet of the Week - July 19, 2022
Sheldon - WTVY Pet of the Week - July 19, 2022(Dothan Animal Shelter)

Like any puppy, Melissa says you should be patient with Sheldon if you want to adopt him, but that he would be a great companion that would bring plenty of joy to any home.

If you want to meet Sheldon in person and explore the possibility of getting him his forever home, you can check out the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive. They are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620. If you do wish to adopt Sheldon and are a renter, you are asked to have a letter that shows your landlord approves of your getting of the pup. Melissa also says a fenced-in yard is preferred.

For up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter, visit the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.”
A sign of hope: Whaleys find token of peace amidst rubble of Zack’s
Stores close at Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan after argument, reports of gunfire. Police...
Dothan Police update on “shots fired” call at Wiregrass Mall
MPD: Nursing home resident dead following assault by fellow resident
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Trial nears for man charged with murdering Dothan teens
Auburn pitcher Blake Burkhalter throws against Oregon State during the eighth inning of an NCAA...
Dothan native drafted by the Braves

Latest News

Melissa Gideon joins us on Live at Lunch for Pet of the Week, and we get to meet 11-week-old...
Pet of the Week: Salutations to Sheldon
The Aplin family have overcome adversity and worked hard to succeed with their business.
Proud To Be A Farmer: A look at Aplin Farms
DPD at the World Games
Dothan police represent the Wiregrass at the World Games
The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.”
A sign of hope: Whaleys find token of peace amidst rubble of Zack’s