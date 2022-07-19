Pet of the Week: Salutations to Sheldon

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A slobbery someone introduced himself to the WTVY crew and the viewing audience on Tuesday as our latest Pet of the Week.

Melissa Gideon, animal control officer for the City of Dothan Animal Shelter, was back with us on Live at Lunch. This week, our newest pal was 11-week-old Sheldon, a schnauzer-terrier who had a lot of love despite being a little camera shy.

Melissa told us this was Sheldon’s first big outing, which explained the cautiousness, but that at home he was wall-to-wall and very active. He loves to play and loves getting to go outside.

A fun little extra about Sheldon is that his ears always stay up and attentive to the world around him, and he’s able to hear every little sound. So don’t think you will be able to scare him easily.

Sheldon - WTVY Pet of the Week - July 19, 2022 (Dothan Animal Shelter)

Like any puppy, Melissa says you should be patient with Sheldon if you want to adopt him, but that he would be a great companion that would bring plenty of joy to any home.

If you want to meet Sheldon in person and explore the possibility of getting him his forever home, you can check out the Dothan Animal Shelter at 295 Jerry Drive. They are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also give the shelter a call at (334) 615-4620. If you do wish to adopt Sheldon and are a renter, you are asked to have a letter that shows your landlord approves of your getting of the pup. Melissa also says a fenced-in yard is preferred.

For up to date looks at any of the animals up for adoption at the shelter, visit the ‘Dothan Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets’ Facebook page HERE.

