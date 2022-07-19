Advertisement

One man is dead after possible drowning in Panama City Beach

One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach...
One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach Monday afternoon.(WJHG)
By Dani Travis
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 7:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach Monday afternoon.

City Public Information Officer Debbie Ward said Kyle Eubanks, 52, was visiting from Oklahoma. She said Eubanks had been in the water for some time before bystanders pulled him out around 2:15 P.M. The bystanders started CPR on Eubanks, which a lifeguard took over upon arrival. Ward said when EMS arrived, they pronounced Eubanks dead.

Yellow flags were flying and Ward said there were no rip currents in the area where Eubanks was in the water.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has been reported at Zack's Family Restaurant in Dothan.
Dothan’s Zacks’ Family Restaurant engulfed in flames
Police: Reports of active shooter at Dothan mall untrue but stores close
Stores close at Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan after argument, reports of gunfire. Police...
Dothan Police update on “shots fired” call at Wiregrass Mall
The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.”
A sign of hope: Whaleys find token of peace amidst rubble of Zack’s
A deadly shooting overnight happened on Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard in Eufaula.
Shooting leaves one dead in Eufaula

Latest News

Homeland Security operation nets dozens of human trafficking-related arrests during The World Games
Zacks
Zack's Family Restaurant owners react to fire
jon
Jon Decker 7/18
DPD at the World Games
Dothan police represent the Wiregrass at the World Games