One man is dead after possible drowning in Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One man is dead after a possible drowning behind the Majestic Beach Resort in Panama City Beach Monday afternoon.

City Public Information Officer Debbie Ward said Kyle Eubanks, 52, was visiting from Oklahoma. She said Eubanks had been in the water for some time before bystanders pulled him out around 2:15 P.M. The bystanders started CPR on Eubanks, which a lifeguard took over upon arrival. Ward said when EMS arrived, they pronounced Eubanks dead.

Yellow flags were flying and Ward said there were no rip currents in the area where Eubanks was in the water.

