Mobile police make murder arrest in 15-year-old cold case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police have made an arrest in a 15-year-old murder case.

Jhordis Deshan Woods, 39, was arrested and charged with felony murder in the 2007 death of 16-year-old Shaywanna Robinson, the Mobile Police Department announced Tuesday.

Woods was recently serving time in Florida for an unrelated case and was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on Monday, according to jail records which list Woods as a Mobile resident.

On Aug. 7, 2007, officers responding to the 700 block of Bankhead Place in reference to a home invasion and shooting found Robinson suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Woods’ bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, according to jail records.

