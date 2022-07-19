Man charged with setting mother’s Montgomery home on fire

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with setting his own mother’s home on fire, according to court documents. Michael Brashon Derico, 31, is charged with second-degree arson following the July 10 blaze.

According to an affidavit, the fire was set at a home on Halifax Court, which is located near East South Boulevard and Troy Highway.

The homeowner told authorities her son, Derico, called and asked to borrow her car to move things out of the house. When she refused his request, the woman told investigators he threatened her.

The woman told authorities that some time after the encounter, she got a call from her home security company reporting that her smoke alarms had been activated, court records noted.

The woman then viewed camera footage of her home from an app and found her living room on fire. She was later able to view footage before the fire showing a man she identified as her son, and that he was also seen inside the home when the fire started.

Since Derico was identified by his mother as the person in the video when the fire started, Montgomery fire officials charged him with arson.

Derico was taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility, where he was placed under a $30,000 bail.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.