Advertisement

Humid With A Side Of Afternoon Showers

From Meteorologist Zach Hatcher in the 4Warn Weather Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Zach Hatcher
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:12 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – It’s shaping up to be another day with slightly below normal temperatures with a few showers, mainly during the afternoon. Feel-like temperatures will reach around 100 that will last through late afternoon for areas that miss the rain. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies, climbing back to the lower 90s on Wednesday. A front approaches on Friday and brings better rain chances, some of the showers coming in during the morning. Friday will also be the coolest day of the week from the cloud cover and rainfall.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of showers. High near 91°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds Light S 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of showers. High near 92°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 76° High: 92° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 75° High: 87° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @AmberKulick_wx, @zach_hatcherwx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Stores close at Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan after argument, reports of gunfire. Police...
Dothan Police update on “shots fired” call at Wiregrass Mall
The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.”
A sign of hope: Whaleys find token of peace amidst rubble of Zack’s
MPD: Nursing home resident dead following assault by fellow resident
A fire has been reported at Zack's Family Restaurant in Dothan.
Dothan’s Zacks’ Family Restaurant engulfed in flames
Auburn pitcher Blake Burkhalter throws against Oregon State during the eighth inning of an NCAA...
Dothan native drafted by the Braves

Latest News

David Paul
Chief Meteorologist David Paul Weathercast July 18, 2022
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Typical Summertime Pattern
Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 71822
Zach Hatcher
Lower rain chances to start the week