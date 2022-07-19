Humid With A Side Of Afternoon Showers

SYNOPSIS – It’s shaping up to be another day with slightly below normal temperatures with a few showers, mainly during the afternoon. Feel-like temperatures will reach around 100 that will last through late afternoon for areas that miss the rain. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the middle 70s under partly cloudy skies, climbing back to the lower 90s on Wednesday. A front approaches on Friday and brings better rain chances, some of the showers coming in during the morning. Friday will also be the coolest day of the week from the cloud cover and rainfall.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of showers. High near 91°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 30%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds Light S 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of showers. High near 92°. Winds SW 10-15 mph 30%

EXTENDED

THUR: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 76° High: 92° 50%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 75° High: 87° 60%

SAT: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 30%

TUE: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 76° High: 95° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy, slight chance of rain. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2 ft

