Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike

Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire.
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County man made a moo-ve that caused quite a ruckus on Florida’s Turnpike on Monday.

The driver of a cattle truck, identified as a 47-year-old man from Samson, Alabama, was put in a scary situation when his hauler caught on fire while transporting his around 70 cows through Central Florida.

He told troopers that as soon as he realized the danger, he pulled over and released the cattle to escape from the flames, which resulted in a massive backup and shutdown of a significant portion of the Florida Turnpike.

Luckily, no injuries were reported and the truck fire was extinguished, but drivers dealt with a nearly 4 hour delay as the cows were wrangled back to a more suitable location.

