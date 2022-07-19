Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Geneva County man made a moo-ve that caused quite a ruckus on Florida’s Turnpike on Monday.

The driver of a cattle truck, identified as a 47-year-old man from Samson, Alabama, was put in a scary situation when his hauler caught on fire while transporting his around 70 cows through Central Florida.

He told troopers that as soon as he realized the danger, he pulled over and released the cattle to escape from the flames, which resulted in a massive backup and shutdown of a significant portion of the Florida Turnpike.

Luckily, no injuries were reported and the truck fire was extinguished, but drivers dealt with a nearly 4 hour delay as the cows were wrangled back to a more suitable location.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.