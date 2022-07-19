Advertisement

Fire at Dothan restaurant deemed accidental

Investigators with the department’s Fire Prevention Division began looking into the situation immediately after flames were extinguished at the scene.
Zack's Family Restaurant Fire
Zack's Family Restaurant Fire(WTVY)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:41 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Fire Department released a statement on Tuesday following an investigation into the cause of a fire that engulfed Zack’s Family Restaurant on Headland Avenue in flames.

Investigators with the department’s Fire Prevention Division began looking into the situation immediately after flames were extinguished at the scene.

Restaurant owners Zack and Dianne Whaley worked with investigators, and provided video from their security system on the night of the fire. Firsthand accounts from units on the scene were also taken, and ultimately the cause was deemed by investigators as unintentional in nature.

The fire, which Dothan Fire Department responded to at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, was sourced to have started in the kitchen area and spread from there, causing significant damage to the interior of the structure. Smoke and water damage throughout the restaurant was “tremendous,” according to the department, despite the fire being contained within 30 minutes upon notification of the fire.

Fire Chief Larry Williams praised his team for their efforts. “I am very proud of how the men and women of the Dothan Fire Department attacked this fire and brought it under control quickly,” said Chief Williams. “The investigation is now closed with this being deemed an accidental fire.”

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

Stores close at Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan after argument, reports of gunfire. Police...
Dothan Police update on “shots fired” call at Wiregrass Mall
The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.”
A sign of hope: Whaleys find token of peace amidst rubble of Zack’s
MPD: Nursing home resident dead following assault by fellow resident
Auburn pitcher Blake Burkhalter throws against Oregon State during the eighth inning of an NCAA...
Dothan native drafted by the Braves
A fire has been reported at Zack's Family Restaurant in Dothan.
Dothan’s Zacks’ Family Restaurant engulfed in flames

Latest News

The Aplin family have overcome adversity and worked hard to succeed with their business.
Proud to be a Farmer: Aplin Farms
The Aplin family have overcome adversity and worked hard to succeed with their business.
Proud To Be A Farmer: A look at Aplin Farms
Inmate dies several weeks after assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility
WTVY's Justin McNelley joins us live from Atlanta this morning as we get set for Day 2 of SEC...
Checking in at SEC Football Media Days