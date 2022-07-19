Fire at Dothan restaurant deemed accidental

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Fire Department released a statement on Tuesday following an investigation into the cause of a fire that engulfed Zack’s Family Restaurant on Headland Avenue in flames.

Investigators with the department’s Fire Prevention Division began looking into the situation immediately after flames were extinguished at the scene.

Restaurant owners Zack and Dianne Whaley worked with investigators, and provided video from their security system on the night of the fire. Firsthand accounts from units on the scene were also taken, and ultimately the cause was deemed by investigators as unintentional in nature.

The fire, which Dothan Fire Department responded to at 10:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 16, was sourced to have started in the kitchen area and spread from there, causing significant damage to the interior of the structure. Smoke and water damage throughout the restaurant was “tremendous,” according to the department, despite the fire being contained within 30 minutes upon notification of the fire.

Fire Chief Larry Williams praised his team for their efforts. “I am very proud of how the men and women of the Dothan Fire Department attacked this fire and brought it under control quickly,” said Chief Williams. “The investigation is now closed with this being deemed an accidental fire.”

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

