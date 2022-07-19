Advertisement

Facebook group creates access to affordable essentials for dorm rooms

By Gillian Brooks
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - University of Alabama sophomore, Meghan Cosper, realized many of her belongings became obsolete once moving out of her freshman dorm.

Cosper created the Facebook group, Bama Dorm, and Apartment Items Buy and Sell.

The goal of the group is to make affordable items more accessible for college students.

“I think having a really good dorm room makes your freshman year so much more comfortable. Being in a space that you enjoy is so nice and I understand that that’s not always affordable for people so I’m really hoping that this, even if it only helps one person, love their bedroom even more,” said Cosper.

Cosper said given the price spikes due to inflation on everyday items, she is glad the group can save people hundreds of dollars.

“Prices are just insane and I know when we get there, we’re all trying to save up because we’re gonna have to buy groceries and cleaning supplies,” said Cosper.

Within the last week, Cosper has accepted nearly 100 people to join the group, bringing the total to just shy of 600 members.

You can join the group here.

