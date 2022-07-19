Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for Clayhatchee teen

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police in Clayhatchee are asking for help from the public in locating a missing 15-year-old.

Michael Steven Sanders was last seen on July 15 at around 9:30 p.m. in the area of Ace Avenue in Clayhatchee.

Sanders is a white male, 5′5″, 135 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He is possibly carrying a blue Ozark Trail backpack. Police believe he may be in danger.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of Steven Sanders, you are encouraged to call the Clayhatchee Police Department at (334) 477-8070 or dial 911 if you suspect immediate danger.

You can also contact the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) 228-7688.

