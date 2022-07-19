E. Selma Street closed for repairs

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of E. Selma Street in Dothan will be closed to all through traffic for the rest of the day today (7/19/22) and tomorrow (7/20/22).

The portion of E. Selma St closed for drainage pipe repairs. (WTVY)

The city notes that the road closure is due work to repair a storm drainage pipe.

More information will become available as road work continues.

