E. Selma Street closed for repairs

E. Selma Street, between S. Appletree St. and Duke St. will be closed to through traffic starting today.
Road Work to begin in Downtown Dothan
Road Work to begin in Downtown Dothan(Alex Laitala KBJR 6)
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of E. Selma Street in Dothan will be closed to all through traffic for the rest of the day today (7/19/22) and tomorrow (7/20/22).

The portion of E. Selma St closed for drainage pipe repairs.
The portion of E. Selma St closed for drainage pipe repairs.(WTVY)

The city notes that the road closure is due work to repair a storm drainage pipe.

More information will become available as road work continues.

