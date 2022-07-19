E. Selma Street closed for repairs
E. Selma Street, between S. Appletree St. and Duke St. will be closed to through traffic starting today.
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of E. Selma Street in Dothan will be closed to all through traffic for the rest of the day today (7/19/22) and tomorrow (7/20/22).
The city notes that the road closure is due work to repair a storm drainage pipe.
More information will become available as road work continues.
Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.
