Dothan locals missing

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Departments has issued a missing person alert for two Dothan residents.

Two missing from Dothan, AL (Dothan Police Department)

Damien Bell (42) and Shauna Terry (37) were last seen together on July 8, 2022. They were reported to have been seen on 3145 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, AL. DPD reports that the pair was in a red GMC SUV with silver wheels and tinted windows.

If you have any information about these two individuals, please contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or 334-615-3632.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.