Dothan locals missing

DPD is asking for any information regarding the whereabouts of two Dothan residents.
By Cassidy Lee
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Police Departments has issued a missing person alert for two Dothan residents.

Damien Bell (42) and Shauna Terry (37) were last seen together on July 8, 2022. They were reported to have been seen on 3145 Montgomery Highway in Dothan, AL. DPD reports that the pair was in a red GMC SUV with silver wheels and tinted windows.

If you have any information about these two individuals, please contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or 334-615-3632.

