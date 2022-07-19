Advertisement

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: News4 Sports analyzes Alabama’s upcoming football season

Sports Director Justin McNelley and Sports Reporter Nick Brooks break down all things Alabama football following the team’s SEC media day.
WTVY Sports
WTVY Sports
By WTVY Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.”
A sign of hope: Whaleys find token of peace amidst rubble of Zack’s
Stores close at Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan after argument, reports of gunfire. Police...
Dothan Police update on “shots fired” call at Wiregrass Mall
MPD: Nursing home resident dead following assault by fellow resident
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Trial nears for man charged with murdering Dothan teens
Auburn pitcher Blake Burkhalter throws against Oregon State during the eighth inning of an NCAA...
Dothan native drafted by the Braves

Latest News

Bryce Young
Justin McNelley and Nick Brooks recap day 2 of SEC Media Days
Democratic representatives in Alabama have officially called upon Gov. Kay Ivey and Republican...
Democratic representatives officially ask for repeal of abortion law
Walmart arson suspect warns 'movement' won't be stopped
Accused Walmart arsonist: ‘It’s not going to stop’
John Martin
Former Florence pastor sentenced to six years behind bars