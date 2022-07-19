Advertisement

Child dies in jet ski accident in Myrtle Beach, officials say

Horry County Fire Rescue said the jet ski crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the...
Horry County Fire Rescue said the jet ski crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the Intracoastal Waterway.(blueshot/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By WMBF News Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – A child has died following a jet ski crash in Myrtle Beach over the weekend, the coroner’s office confirmed.

Horry County Fire Rescue said the crash happened around 7:15 p.m. Sunday on the Intracoastal Waterway.

The child’s father was driving the jet ski with the child as a passenger. Both were taken to the hospital, but the child died.

Officials did not provide an update on the father’s condition.

Chief Deputy Coroner Tamara Willard said they are protecting the identity of the child until the father’s condition improves and he can be notified of his child’s death before the name is released publicly.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is investigating the crash.

