Advertisement

Alabama gearing up for another National Championship run

Nick Saban
Nick Saban(WTVY)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTVM) - Alabama is searching for its second national title in three years. The Tide were the main talking point on Tuesday at the SEC Media Days in Atlanta. We heard from head coach Nick Saban, quarterback Bryce Young, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and defensive back Jordan Battle.

With Young, the reigning Heisman winner, and Anderson Jr., the reigning Bronko Nagurski winner, back on the roster, Saban has arguably the two top players in the country leading the way this fall.

“Well, I don’t like to compare players, but to have two players that make such a significant impact on our team as those two guys, I don’t recall ever having a circumstance like that,” Saban said.

The Tide are in a great position to win yet another title under Saban this January. Right now, the team is focused on improving internally ahead of fall camp. One thing’s for sure: you can bet the offense won’t play a better defense than the one they go up against in practice.

“Going against the best in Will (Anderson) and Dallas (Turner), that prepares us all on offense. Those guys are tremendous players, and being able to compete with them day in and day out is what makes us all better. Knowing what I can and can’t do against fierce pass rushers…makes us all better,” Young said.

Alabama opens the season at Bryant-Denny Stadium vs. Utah State on September 3rd.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.”
A sign of hope: Whaleys find token of peace amidst rubble of Zack’s
Stores close at Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan after argument, reports of gunfire. Police...
Dothan Police update on “shots fired” call at Wiregrass Mall
Coley's McCraney is led from the Dale County Courthouse in this 2019 photo.
Trial nears for man charged with murdering Dothan teens
Cows blocked part of the Florida Turnpike Monday after the trailer they were in caught fire.
Geneva County trucker linked to cow catastrophe on Florida Turnpike
MPD: Nursing home resident dead following assault by fellow resident

Latest News

Auburn University announced the death of Buddy Davidson on July 19, 2022.
‘Mr. Auburn’ Buddy Davidson dies at 82
2022 SEC Media Days
Alabama players and coaches open up at SEC Media Days
Nick Saban at Media Days
Nick Saban addresses NIL at SEC Media Days
WTVY Sports
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: News4 Sports analyzes Alabama’s upcoming football season
The annual SEC Media Days 2022 is held in Atlanta, Georgia at the College Football Hall of Fame
Tide headline SEC Media Days