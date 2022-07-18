Typical Summertime Pattern

SYNOPSIS – Typical summertime weather is on the way this week, with pop-up showers and thunderstorms and highs reaching the lower 90s for the coming days. Rain chances will be highest for Thursday and Friday, before dropping for the weekend as temperatures return to the middle 90s. Our normal high is 94°, as hot as we see all year.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°. Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 30%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 92° 50%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 87° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

