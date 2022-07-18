Advertisement

Typical Summertime Pattern

From Chief Meteorologist David Paul in the 4Warn Storm Center:
WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By David Paul
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 3:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SYNOPSIS – Typical summertime weather is on the way this week, with pop-up showers and thunderstorms and highs reaching the lower 90s for the coming days. Rain chances will be highest for Thursday and Friday, before dropping for the weekend as temperatures return to the middle 90s. Our normal high is 94°, as hot as we see all year.

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°.  Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW – Partly sunny, isolated showers and thunderstorms. High near 90°. Winds SW at 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW NIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 75°.  Winds SW at 5 mph.

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 30%

THU: Partly sunny, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 92° 50%

FRI: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 87° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms.  Low: 74° High: 94° 20%

SUN: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

MON: Partly cloudy, stray PM showers & thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST TUESDAY – Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW at 10-15 kts.  Seas offshore 2 feet.

4Warn Weather Team on Social!

Twitter

@MetDavidPaul, @zach_hatcherwx, @AmberKulick_wx, @emilyactonwx

Facebook

WTVY 4Warn Weather Team, Chief Meteorologist David Paul, Meteorologist Amber Kulick, Meteorologist Zach Hatcher, Meteorologist Emily Acton

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A fire has been reported at Zack's Family Restaurant in Dothan.
Dothan’s Zacks’ Family Restaurant engulfed in flames
Police: Reports of active shooter at Dothan mall untrue but stores close
Stores close at Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan after argument, reports of gunfire. Police...
Dothan Police update on “shots fired” call at Wiregrass Mall
A deadly shooting overnight happened on Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard in Eufaula.
Shooting leaves one dead in Eufaula
Covenant United Methodist Church of Dothan Pastor Hays McKay died on July 16, 2022.
Covenant Methodist Pastor Hays McKay dies

Latest News

Zach Hatcher
Meteorologist Zach Hatcher weathercast 71822
Zach Hatcher
Lower rain chances to start the week
weather
Meteorologist Emily Acton
WTVY 4WARN Weather
Tranquil start to the week