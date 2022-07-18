Street closure in downtown Dothan starting Tuesday

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of South Oates Street in downtown Dothan will be closed beginning Tuesday at 5:00AM.

The stretch of road, between Main Street and W. Crawford Street, will remain closed to southbound traffic until further notice.

The City of Dothan says the street closure is necessary due to emergency water line repairs. (WTVY)

Also noted by the city in a release was that some turning movements at the intersection with Main Street may be limited.

More information will become available as work progresses.

