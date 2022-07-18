Advertisement

Street closure in downtown Dothan starting Tuesday

South Oates Street, between Main Street and W. Crawford Street, will remain closed to southbound traffic until further notice.
(Stock Image)
(Stock Image)(Pexels.com)
By Ty Storey
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A portion of South Oates Street in downtown Dothan will be closed beginning Tuesday at 5:00AM.

The stretch of road, between Main Street and W. Crawford Street, will remain closed to southbound traffic until further notice.

The City of Dothan says the street closure is necessary due to emergency water line repairs.
The City of Dothan says the street closure is necessary due to emergency water line repairs.(WTVY)

The City of Dothan says the street closure is necessary due to emergency water line repairs.

Also noted by the city in a release was that some turning movements at the intersection with Main Street may be limited.

More information will become available as work progresses.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A fire has been reported at Zack's Family Restaurant in Dothan.
Dothan’s Zacks’ Family Restaurant engulfed in flames
Police: Reports of active shooter at Dothan mall untrue but stores close
A deadly shooting overnight happened on Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard in Eufaula.
Shooting leaves one dead in Eufaula
Covenant United Methodist Church of Dothan Pastor Hays McKay died on July 16, 2022.
Covenant Methodist Pastor Hays McKay dies
High-speed chase generic
Daring Houston County pursuit ends in Florida

Latest News

Wiregrass
Wiregrass Museum of Art- Interview
Stores close at Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan after argument, reports of gunfire. Police...
Dothan Police update on “shots fired” call at Wiregrass Mall
Every two seconds someone in the US needs blood or platelets, according to the American Red...
American Red Cross seeks blood donations to prevent summer shortage
In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, respiratory therapist Babu Paramban talks on the phone next...
COVID-19 hospitalizations back to March levels