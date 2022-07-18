Spark Theater’s “The Revolutionists” wins Best in Show

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Spark Theater Company won big at the Alabama Youth Theatre Experience (AYTE) Summer Festival over the weekend.

The company took home four awards which include: Best in Show, Best Actress – Ella Smith, Best in Design and All-Star Performer – Kayla McNeally.

According to Jessica Rush, founder and president of the Spark Theater board, one of the judges told the cast and crew they had tackled a college-level show as high schoolers and created an amazing and believable story.

“This cast and crew made up of strong, Wiregrass young women invested their heart, soul, and passion into creating a story about strong, historical women,” Rush said. “We are so proud of everything they have accomplished.”

The group performed “The Revolutionists.”

“The Revolutionists tells the story of historical ladies Charlotte Corday, Marianne Angelle, Marie Antoinette, and Olympe De Gouges,” Caleb Brooks, Artistic Director, said. “Spark Theater is proud to highlight the importance of the women of history that showed strength in the face of overwhelming odds.”

“The women in the cast and crew really committed to the story and it is our hope that they, as well as any and everyone who attended the performances continue to understand that the voice of women is a necessary one to be heard. Trophies and recognition are great! But that is just icing on top Marie Antoinette’s historically inaccurate cake.”

This all girl cast and crew worked on this show for roughly 75 hours over the last 2 weeks in a summer performance intensive. The performance was directed by their first out of state director, Lauren Leppke from Oklahoma City.

This was the first year for AYTE’s Summer Play Festival. AYTE also has a musical theatre festival in Boaz, AL in March and a Fall Fest in Mobile, AL all for youth theatres. Youth theaters from all over Alabama participate in all of these events.

The Spark Theater Company cast is:

Riley Wilson as Olympe de Gouges

Kayla McNeally as Marianne Angelle

Elaina Janes as Charlotte Corday

Ella Smith as Marie Antoinette

Kayanna Frank as lighting technician

Addison Piggott as sound technician

