A sign of hope: Whaleys find token of peace amidst rubble of Zack’s

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan staple since 2006, Zack’s Family Restaurant on Headland Avenue experienced devastation on Saturday night just after 10:00 p.m, as the inside of the building was engulfed in flames.

Owner Zack Whaley says he and his wife Dianne are managing during this time. He tells News 4 they are planning to meet with community restaurants very soon, and a couple of them have already reached out and offered to temporarily hire some of his employees.

The Whaleys have also received an outpour of love and prayer from many of their long time customers.

“That’s what really drives me and Dianne anyway, is the fact that our community loves us, and they always have,” said Whaley. “They have poured out during unwanted weather, hot or cold or rainy, and we have just been blessed over the years. We’ve been in business 27 years, and every day is a blessing.”

The restaurant is current closed due to the fire, with no clear timeline for when it will reopen. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Whaleys did find a piece of hope amidst all of the rubble and ashes left by the destructive flames. A sign which hung in front of the restaurant, seen as soon as the door opens, just below what was once the cash register.

The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.” The Whaleys say it brings them a token of peace.

“It enriches us, always. Anything to do spiritually for the Lord because in Him is where we put our trust and rest and hope and everything about our business come from the Lord. But, it is amazing,” said Whaley.

If you would like to contribute to Zack’s Restaurant and the Whaley family, a GoFundMe has been set up and can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

