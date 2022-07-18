Advertisement

A sign of hope: Whaleys find token of peace amidst rubble of Zack’s

“In God We Trust”
The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.”
The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.”(WTVY)
By Kinsley Centers
Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A Dothan staple since 2006, Zack’s Family Restaurant on Headland Avenue experienced devastation on Saturday night just after 10:00 p.m, as the inside of the building was engulfed in flames.

Owner Zack Whaley says he and his wife Dianne are managing during this time. He tells News 4 they are planning to meet with community restaurants very soon, and a couple of them have already reached out and offered to temporarily hire some of his employees.

The Whaleys have also received an outpour of love and prayer from many of their long time customers.

“That’s what really drives me and Dianne anyway, is the fact that our community loves us, and they always have,” said Whaley. “They have poured out during unwanted weather, hot or cold or rainy, and we have just been blessed over the years. We’ve been in business 27 years, and every day is a blessing.”

The restaurant is current closed due to the fire, with no clear timeline for when it will reopen. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Whaleys did find a piece of hope amidst all of the rubble and ashes left by the destructive flames. A sign which hung in front of the restaurant, seen as soon as the door opens, just below what was once the cash register.

The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.” The Whaleys say it brings them a token of peace.

“It enriches us, always. Anything to do spiritually for the Lord because in Him is where we put our trust and rest and hope and everything about our business come from the Lord. But, it is amazing,” said Whaley.

If you would like to contribute to Zack’s Restaurant and the Whaley family, a GoFundMe has been set up and can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A fire has been reported at Zack's Family Restaurant in Dothan.
Dothan’s Zacks’ Family Restaurant engulfed in flames
Police: Reports of active shooter at Dothan mall untrue but stores close
Stores close at Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan after argument, reports of gunfire. Police...
Dothan Police update on “shots fired” call at Wiregrass Mall
A deadly shooting overnight happened on Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard in Eufaula.
Shooting leaves one dead in Eufaula
Covenant United Methodist Church of Dothan Pastor Hays McKay died on July 16, 2022.
Covenant Methodist Pastor Hays McKay dies

Latest News

Dothan officer patrols at the World Games
DPD Volunteers at the World Games in Birmingham
2022 youth sports registration offers extension
Dothan youth sports 2022 registration extended
The company took home four awards which include: Best in Show, Best Actress – Ella Smith, Best...
Spark Theater’s “The Revolutionists” wins Best in Show
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020