Man charged with assault and grand theft in Marianna

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Marianna Police arrested a suspect on Monday after he was accused of threatening a woman with a firearm.

Officers responded to a distress call on Hall Street where a female subject claimed a man had waved a gun at her and left in a vehicle. Police say they saw a silver Mercury traveling south on Hall Street at a low rate of speed and pull into an address. The driver exited the vehicle and was identified as Donal Jeffers.

Jeffers allegedly allowed officers onto the property, saying that it belonged to people he knew. Police said they asked Jeffers if he had a firearm in his vehicle, verified it in conversation, and confirmed it as a .40 caliber Highpoint pistol in the driver’s door compartment. The firearm was loaded with ten rounds in the magazine and a round in the chamber.

Further into the investigation, police found that Jeffers was a convicted felon, and allegedly had a single bullet in his front pocket.

When officers contacted the victim, she identified the subject in question as Jeffers.

Jeffers was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, grand theft of a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession or ammunition, and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

