Advertisement

Inmate dies several weeks after assault at Donaldson Correctional Facility

((Source: WBRC))
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - A 45-year-old man died several weeks after he was assaulted at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, according to the Jefferson County Coroner.

The coroner said the man was an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility serving a sentence for burglary from a 2011 conviction out of St. Clair County. On June 24, 2022, the coroner said the man received blunt force injuries during a reported assault by another inmate.

He was taken to UAB Hospital for treatment and was discharged from the hospital three weeks later, on July 14, 2022.  On July 17 he was found unresponsive in the prison infirmary where he was receiving further care for his injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated by the Alabama Department of Correction – Law Enforcement Services Division.

The victim has been positively identified, but the coroner said family has not yet been notified of the death.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has been reported at Zack's Family Restaurant in Dothan.
Dothan’s Zacks’ Family Restaurant engulfed in flames
Police: Reports of active shooter at Dothan mall untrue but stores close
A deadly shooting overnight happened on Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard in Eufaula.
Shooting leaves one dead in Eufaula
Covenant United Methodist Church of Dothan Pastor Hays McKay died on July 16, 2022.
Covenant Methodist Pastor Hays McKay dies
High-speed chase generic
Daring Houston County pursuit ends in Florida

Latest News

The company took home four awards which include: Best in Show, Best Actress – Ella Smith, Best...
Spark Theater’s “The Revolutionist” wins Best in Show
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020
Alabama Department of Human Resources logo
Alabama DHR doubling bonuses for child care workers
MPD: Nursing home resident dead following assault by fellow resident
(Stock Image)
Street closure in downtown Dothan starting Tuesday