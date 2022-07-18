Lower rain chances to start the week

SYNOPSIS - Rain chances are staying low the next few days with temperatures in the lower 90s through Wednesday. Scattered showers will be more likely on Friday and Saturday. Overall, temperatures stay close to seasonable levels through the weekend with 94 the average high this time of year.

TODAY – Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 92°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

TONIGHT – Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds Light SW 10%

TOMORROW– Partly cloudy, chance of rain. High near 93°. Winds SW 5-10 mph 20%

EXTENDED

WED: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 75° High: 93° 30%

THUR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 75° High: 93° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, scattered showers. Low: 72° High: 94° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy, isolated showers. Low: 75° High: 96° 30%

MON: Partly cloudy, chance of rain. Low: 72° High: 91° 30%

COASTAL FORECAST MONDAY– Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10-15 kts. Seas 2-3 ft

