Dothan youth sports 2022 registration extended

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you missed your chance to register for fall sports, don’t worry. The deadline has been extended.

Last week, July 11-16, the Department of Leisure Services held registration for youth tackle football, soccer, and cheer for the upcoming 2022 season.

The new deadline to register and fill the remaining slots for tackle football is July 22. Youth tackle football is open to Dothan residents aged 9-12. There is a $40 fee and an additional $30 deposit for uniforms. Please note that any player over the weight limit will be restricted to the interior line positions.

There are also a limited number of slots open for the Youth Soccer Program. The deadline to register your child is July 22. The program is open to children ages 6-18. Non-Dothan residents are able to register for the soccer program but only if their city does not have a soccer program and Dothan is the closest city that offers one. The fee is $40 and includes a t-shirt.

The Department of Leisure Services offers discounts for children in either the soccer or football program that qualify for the free and reduced lunch program and/or Medicaid. However, the discount will not include the uniform fee.

To register your child for the upcoming 2022 fall sports season, go to www.dothanleisureservices.org/registration.

If you have any questions regarding registration or want more information about Dothan Leisure Services, you can contact Tyson Carter, assistant director of the Department of Leisure Services at 334-615-3700 or tcarter@dothan.org. Be sure to follow Dothan Leisure Services on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on all that they have to offer.

