Dothan police represent the Wiregrass at the World Games

By Cassidy Lee
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -The World Games, being hosted in Birmingham, AL this year, brought nearly 3,600 athletes to the Magic City. Volunteers from all over Alabama showed up to ensure the games went smoothly for athletes and spectators alike.

Of course, with this many people, safety is a top priority for law enforcement from all over the state of Alabama. Officers from every corner of the state as well as Federal Law Enforcement volunteered to keep everyone safe at the World Games.

The Dothan Police Department sent four of its Bomb Techs, Sgt. Evans, Cpl. Wallace, Ofc. Moore, and Cpl. Blackwell, to help ensure the overall safety of the event. The four represented the Wiregrass and the city of Dothan at this exciting, international event.

The World Games are a multi-sport event and feature sports that are not a part of the Olympics. The event is held every four years, the year after the Summer Olympics and sees athletes compete over the course of 11 days. This year, 30 venues across Birmingham, AL served as host to the 110 nations from around the world.

