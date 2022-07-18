Advertisement

BCSO: 4-year-old child in stable condition after accidentally shooting himself

(WCAX)
By WALA Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A young boy who accidentally shot himself after finding a gun inside a vehicle and playing with it is in stable condition and undergoing surgery today, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO said that on Sunday deputies and medical personnel responded to the 31000 of Happy Hollow Road in the Gateswood Community. Initially, the call came out that a 4-year-old had been accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother, but that proved not to be the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located the 4-year-old and were able to apply a tourniquet to the victim’s leg. The child was stabilized by paramedics and transported, via medical helicopter, to a hospital in Pensacola.

Baldwin County investigators have concluded that the child was inside a vehicle of a family friend when he found a firearm inside the vehicle and accidentally shot himself in the leg while playing with the gun.

The case is still under investigation, but no charges will be filed in this case, the BCSO said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A fire has been reported at Zack's Family Restaurant in Dothan.
Dothan’s Zacks’ Family Restaurant engulfed in flames
Police: Reports of active shooter at Dothan mall untrue but stores close
Stores close at Wiregrass Commons Mall in Dothan after argument, reports of gunfire. Police...
Dothan Police update on “shots fired” call at Wiregrass Mall
A deadly shooting overnight happened on Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard in Eufaula.
Shooting leaves one dead in Eufaula
Covenant United Methodist Church of Dothan Pastor Hays McKay died on July 16, 2022.
Covenant Methodist Pastor Hays McKay dies

Latest News

DPD Volunteers at the World Games in Birmingham
The top of the sign is slightly charred, but it is still very much readable, “In God We Trust.”
A sign of hope: Whaleys find token of peace amidst rubble of Zack’s
2022 youth sports registration offers extension
Dothan youth sports 2022 registration extended
The company took home four awards which include: Best in Show, Best Actress – Ella Smith, Best...
Spark Theater’s “The Revolutionists” wins Best in Show
ADPH: More than 1.3M positive COVID-19 cases since 2020