BCSO: 4-year-old child in stable condition after accidentally shooting himself

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A young boy who accidentally shot himself after finding a gun inside a vehicle and playing with it is in stable condition and undergoing surgery today, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

The BCSO said that on Sunday deputies and medical personnel responded to the 31000 of Happy Hollow Road in the Gateswood Community. Initially, the call came out that a 4-year-old had been accidentally shot by his 3-year-old brother, but that proved not to be the case, according to the sheriff’s office.

Deputies located the 4-year-old and were able to apply a tourniquet to the victim’s leg. The child was stabilized by paramedics and transported, via medical helicopter, to a hospital in Pensacola.

Baldwin County investigators have concluded that the child was inside a vehicle of a family friend when he found a firearm inside the vehicle and accidentally shot himself in the leg while playing with the gun.

The case is still under investigation, but no charges will be filed in this case, the BCSO said.

