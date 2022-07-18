Alabama DHR doubling bonuses for child care workers

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVY) - On Monday, the Alabama Department of Human Resources (DHR) announced plans to double bonuses for child care workers.

DHR said in a release they will be increasing bonuses to $3,000 for full-time employees and $1,500 for part-time. These increased bonuses will be in effect for all five remaining quarterly Child Care Workforce Stabilization grants.

The grants, part of an initiative announced in November 2021 and funded by the American Rescue Plan Act, have been awarded more than 4,000 times by DHR to help child care providers in the state recruit and retain staff following the COVID-19 pandemic. On average, 10,337 workers have received bonuses each quarter.

“Child care workers have doubled down on their commitment to children and families throughout the pandemic, so we’re thrilled to further compensate these extremely valuable employees who care for Alabama’s children every day,” said Alabama DHR Commissioner Nancy Buckner. “In addition to rewarding their hard work, our goal is to give child care providers an extra edge as they recruit new workers in today’s highly competitive job market.”

All eligible employees can get up to 8 quarterly bonuses before the two-year grant period ends in September 2023. To qualify, child care providers must be licensed, operating and remain so for at least one year after they receive a grant, and in good standing with DHR when they apply.

To apply, or find grant schedules and additional eligibility requirements, visit dhr.alabama.gov/child-care.

