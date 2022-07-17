Tranquil start to the week

SYNOPSIS – A mix of sun and clouds this week with lower rain chances for the beginning of the week. High temperatures will be in the lower 90s and then finish off in the middle 90s by the end of the week rain chances will also increase by the end of the week.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 92°. Winds ESE 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy. Low near 74°. Winds SE 5 mph

EXTENDED

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, numerous showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 40%

SUN: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds SW 10 kts. Seas offshore 2 feet.

