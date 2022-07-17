Advertisement

Shooting leaves one dead in Eufaula

A second person is also being treated for gunshot wounds.
A deadly shooting overnight happened on Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard in Eufaula.
A deadly shooting overnight happened on Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard in Eufaula.
By Stephen Crews
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 10:04 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - One person is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting Saturday night in Eufaula.

It happened about 11:30 p.m. according to a press release issued by Eufaula police. They received a call of gunshots in the area of Dr. T.V. McCoo Boulevard.

While officers were responding, a second call to 911, from Medical Center Barbour employees, saying two people suffering from gunshot wounds had been dropped off at hospital.

Quantavious Howard, 18, of Eufaula, died at the hospital. A second person, a female, was shot in the lower body. She is being treated at the hospital.

Anyone with any info is urged to call the Eufaula Police Department at 334-687-1200 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 334-687-7100.

