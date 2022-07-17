Fire reported at popular Dothan restaurant

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan firefighters are on the scene of Zack’s Family Restaurant on Headland Avenue after a report of smoke visible behind the restaurant.

A fire has been reported at Zack's Family Restaurant in Dothan. (WTVY)

Sources tell News4 the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area. It’s unclear the extent of the damage to the building at this time.

The restaurant first opened in Dothan in 2006. It’s owned by Zack and Dianne Whaley.

