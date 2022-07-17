Advertisement

Fire reported at popular Dothan restaurant

By Stephen Crews and Anthony Thomas
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan firefighters are on the scene of Zack’s Family Restaurant on Headland Avenue after a report of smoke visible behind the restaurant.

A fire has been reported at Zack's Family Restaurant in Dothan.
A fire has been reported at Zack's Family Restaurant in Dothan.
Zack's Family Restaurant Fire
Zack's Family Restaurant Fire(WTVY)
Zack's Family Restaurant Fire
Zack's Family Restaurant Fire(WTVY)

Sources tell News4 the fire appeared to have started in the kitchen area. It’s unclear the extent of the damage to the building at this time.

The restaurant first opened in Dothan in 2006. It’s owned by Zack and Dianne Whaley.

