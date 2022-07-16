Wiregrass high school media days

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -- We are just over a month from the start of the high school football season.

High School Media Day in Dothan for several area coaches.

Thirteen first year head coaches in the Wiregrass for the 2022 football season including one of the biggest schools in the state in Dothan High as well as perennial powerhouse, Eufaula Tigers.

“This is a complete program overhaul and we’ve got a lot of things that we’ve changed already we’ve got a lot of things that we’re continuing to change but you know, the community has opened up their arms to the new way of doing things that the kids have the parents have and it’s just an exciting time to be a Dothan Wolve,” first year Dothan head coach Jed Kennedy said.

“The kids all bought in, and it’s been an exciting off season,” first year Eufaula head coach Jerrel Jernigan said. “Late start, but I mean, the kids are working hard, and you know, we just have been scrambling getting this coaching staff, but it’s been good, you know, the town they came around and community around me, and it’s just all excitement right now down tinder Eufaula.”

Another first year head coach in Travis Baxley who will be leading the Pike Lib Patriots, not only going into his first season, but also moving from AISA to AHSAA.

“We’re swimming in the deep end of the pool and so our kids will just have to adjust to the athletic difference to the scheme difference and there are some changes to the way that we practice, prepare and all of those things,” Baxley said.

Along with these first year head coaches, are those who have been with their squad for several years looking to make deep runs in the playoffs.

“We’ve only been to the third round one time,” said Opp head coach Mike Dubose. “We have to build a program and build a mentality where we can grow and expect to get to the third and fourth round and there’s no reason at Opp High School, we shouldn’t win state championships.”

We’ll hear more from the coaches throughout the weeks leading up to the season during our two-a-day segments later this month into August.

