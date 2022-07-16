Advertisement

Shoppers eager for back-to-school sales tax holiday weekend

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Shoppers are ready to fill their carts with school uniforms and supplies for the Alabama sales tax holiday weekend.

Many are hitting retailers like Old Navy and Academy Sports + Outdoors to buy more and spend less as they prepare to send their students back to school in style.

“We’re doing backpacks $50 and less tax-free, as well as all of our apparel that’s $100 and less,” Academy Sports manager Brian Williams said.

Williams said a large chunk of their store will be tax-exempt, and he anticipates a large crowd of shoppers for the weekend.

“We’re making sure we have enough staff for our peak hours and mid-shift and closing shift,” he said.

Tiara Turner, a shopper, said the tax holiday is convenient for her as she shops for her two children.

“I know I saved well over 200 dollars,” Turner said.

The shopper added finding a quality pair of uniform bottoms for her oldest child is hard since the price of khakis increases as they get older, but the tax break will help her find what she needs at a reasonable price.

Shopper Savannah Bentley said she is taking advantage of the tax holiday weekend as she enters her freshmen year of college.

“College doesn’t have a dress code, so you can just go in sweatpants and T-shirts,” Bentley said, ”And I have a job and I’m looking for some new shoes.”

Bentley believes the tax holiday weekend is worth splurging every penny, especially if kids have to buy their own clothes and shoes.

For a full list of what’s tax-free on July 15-17, click here.

