Police: Reports of active shooter at Dothan mall untrue but stores close

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Social media reports of an active shooter at Wiregrass Commons Mall are untrue, Dothan police said Saturday afternoon.

Officers tell News 4 an argument occurred inside the mall and are investigating reports of a gun pulled, but reports of gunfire are conflicted.

Police Captain Will Glover said mall store employees that witnessed the dispute said no shots were fired.

While others reported hearing gunfire, Glover said investigators did not find evidence of gunfire.

A few stores closed in the aftermath, presumably due to safety concerns, eyewitnesses said.

Several officers responded to sort out details and obtained descriptions of those involved in the fracas.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

