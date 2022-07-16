Advertisement

Pleasant weather this week

WTVY 4WARN Weather
WTVY 4WARN Weather(Source: WTVY)
By Emily Acton
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 4:32 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
SYNOPSIS – A mix of sun and clouds this weekend with low rain chances. High temperatures will stay in the lower 90s through the weekend and into the beginning of the work week. Rain chances increase by the end of next week.

TONIGHT – Partly Cloudy. Low near 72°.  Winds SE 5 mph

TOMORROW – Mostly Sunny. High near 91°.  Winds ESE 5 mph 20%

TOMORROW NIGHT– Partly cloudy. Low near 73°. Winds SE 5 mph

EXTENDED

MON: Partly cloudy. Low: 73° High: 92° 20%

TUE: Partly cloudy. Low: 74° High: 93° 20%

WED: Partly cloudy. Low: 75° High: 95° 20%

THR: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 30%

FRI: Partly cloudy, numerous showers and thunderstorms. Low: 75° High: 91° 50%

SAT: Partly cloudy, isolated showers and thunderstorms. Low: 76° High: 94° 40%

COASTAL FORECAST SUNDAY- Light Chop on Coastal Lakes and Bays. Winds E 10 -15 kts. Seas offshore 2-3 feet.

