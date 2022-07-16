Daring Houston County pursuit ends in Florida

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Deputies chased a pickup pulling a utility trailer for miles during a dramatic pursuit that darted in and out of Houston County at speeds approaching 100 miles-per-hour.

Ultimately, authorities nabbed the suspect after he pulled into the Florida Welcome Center near Campbellton, about 30 minutes after the pursuit began.

The dramatic events of Saturday afternoon came after a motorist reported to Dothan police that they were following the suspected stolen vehicles taken from a Dothan home.

Houston County deputies chased south on Park Avenue for several miles into Geneva County, then looped back into Houston County where the pursuit snaked through Rehobeth and Madrid before ending in the edge of Florida.

There were no injuries despite speeds along narrow roads reported at 95 miles per hour and deputies pulled back when the pursuit reached U.S. 231 because of high traffic safety concerns.

Information on charges and suspect’s name are not immediately available.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

