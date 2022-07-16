Covenant Methodist Pastor Hays McKay dies

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Hays McKay, longtime senior pastor of Dothan’s Covenant United Methodist Church, died Saturday. He was 65.

McKay had battled cancer for three years and delivered his final sermon in May.

He spent more than 20 years at Covenant, recognized as one of the nation’s top United Methodist churches.

“We mourn, we grieve,” said Covenant Associate Pastor Kyle Gatlin in a video posted to the church’s Facebook page. “We all will be suffering. I have lost my best friend and we have lost a wonderful leader.”

Funeral services for Pastor McKay will be announced by Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park.

He is the second well known Dothan pastor to die this week.

Reverend Tom Anderson, who served Mt Gilead Baptist and other churches, passed last Sunday, July 10.

