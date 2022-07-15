Advertisement

Zoo mourning death of 4-week-old lion cub: ‘This is a heartbreaking loss’

A zoo in Tennessee said a 4-week-old lion cub has died after being injured in an incident. (Source: WVLT)
By Paige Hill and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) - Zoo Knoxville announced it was grieving the loss of a 4-week-old lion cub after being injured in an incident involving her mother.

WVLT reports the cub was injured on Thursday after a medical procedure for her mother, Amara, who had been sedated to be treated for acute renal deficiency.

“Amara has had several sedations since the cub was born and has always been a good mother and protective of her cub while recovering from anesthesia,” a Zoo Knoxville news release stated. “Sadly, Amara injured her cub while coming out of anesthesia following this most recent procedure.”

According to the zoo, the cub died of her injuries despite immediate action taken by the zoo’s veterinary team.

Zoo officials said the cub’s mother is being closely monitored for signs of distress or grief following the loss of her cub. She is resting comfortably while also being treated for ongoing kidney issues.

“This is a devastating and heartbreaking loss. The cub’s keepers requested that she be named Zuri, which is Swahili for beautiful, and that is how we will remember her,” said Zoo Knoxville’s President and CEO Lisa New. “We are grateful for the sympathy and support of our community and colleagues.”

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man has been found dead in downtown Dothan and violent crime investigators have been summoned...
Victim identified in downtown Dothan murder
Juron Weldon
Man charged over two years after deadly Elba shooting
A man has been found dead in downtown Dothan and violent crime investigators have been summoned...
Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation
Dothan man killed during likely gunfight
Dothan man likely killed during gunfight
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says

Latest News

Major League Baseball agreed to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle a federal lawsuit...
MLB to pay minor leaguers $185 million to settle lawsuit
TRIDELTA Systems
Abbeville business innovates manufacturing world with technology
Dr. Caitlin Bernard, a reproductive healthcare provider, speaks during an abortion rights rally...
Indiana doctor’s lawyer tells AG to halt false statements
FILE - Russian forces pounded other sites in a painstaking push to wrest territory from Ukraine.
Russian cruise missiles rain down on southern Ukrainian city
George and Susie Ezell Atta Library
New attraction in Abbeville provides educational opportunity