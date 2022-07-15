Advertisement

Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation

The duo is charged with killing 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson who died from at least one gunshot wound, Hall said Thursday.
The duo is charged with killing 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson who died from at least one gunshot wound, Hall said Thursday.
By Ken Curtis
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 6:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Police have apprehended two suspects in the fatal shooting of a man found along a Dothan street on Thursday. Criminal Investigations Lieutenant Ronald Hall confirmed the arrests to News 4.

The duo is charged with killing 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson, who died from at least one gunshot wound, Hall said Thursday.

Jail records identify those suspects as 18-year-olds Dialan Beard and Rodgrick Holmes, charged with Capital Murder, a crime punishable by death. No cities of residence are listed.

Johnson’s body was discovered at the intersection of Westmead and Morgan Streets near downtown Dothan. Police say he had been dead several hours.

Robbery is the apparent motive.

Sources say evidence found at the scene, including a handgun, suggested a shootout with multiple weapons.

Hall declined to immediately speculate about circumstances of the arrests, but promised a formal statement, which includes the suspects’ identities, later Friday.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A man has been found dead in downtown Dothan and violent crime investigators have been summoned...
Victim identified in downtown Dothan murder
Juron Weldon
Man charged over two years after deadly Elba shooting
Dothan man killed during likely gunfight
Dothan man likely killed during gunfight
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says
A home invasion in Escambia County Florida caught on ring camera -- has the home owner firing...
ESCO release video of home invasion where homeowner fires back

Latest News

The duo is charged with killing 34-year-old Gabriel Johnson who died from at least one gunshot...
Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation
John M. Long School of Music faculty members Kenny Beck, Eric Ward and Robert W. Smith demo the...
‘Studio of the Future’ anchors new MBA in Music Industry program at Troy University
Dothan man killed during likely gunfight
Dothan man likely killed during gunfight
Dothan man killed during likely gunfight
Dothan man killed during likely gunfight