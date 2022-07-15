TRAFFIC UPDATE: AL HW 27 getting resurfaced

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (Press Release) -On Monday, July 18, weather permitting, an Alabama Department of Transportation project to resurface Alabama Highway 27 from the Florida State line to the intersection of Alabama Highway 52 in Geneva will begin.

The project will consist of micro-milling, resurfacing, guardrail installation, and roadway markings.

Lane closures and reduced speed limits are possible throughout the project.

Motorists should expect delays, plan accordingly, and be mindful of people and equipment in the work zone.

The approximately $1.9 million contract was awarded to Wiregrass Construction Company, Inc., based out of Dothan, Ala. who had the lowest bid that met project requirements. The project is expected to be complete Fall 2022.

ALDOT’s mission is to provide a safe, efficient, environmentally sound transportation network across Alabama.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.