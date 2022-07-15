ROAD CLOSURE: Alabama 27 and Dale County 67 blocked

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred at approximately 3:53 p.m. Friday, July 15, has caused a road closure. A tractor-trailer has overturned in the roadway causing Alabama 27 and Dale County 67, in Dale County to blocked. The roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) along with Troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and providing traffic control. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

