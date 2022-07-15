Advertisement

ROAD CLOSURE: Alabama 27 and Dale County 67 blocked

By ALEA
Published: Jul. 15, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOTHAN, Ala. (Press Release) - A single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle that occurred at approximately 3:53 p.m. Friday, July 15, has caused a road closure. A tractor-trailer has overturned in the roadway causing Alabama 27 and Dale County 67, in Dale County to blocked. The roadway will be closed for an undetermined amount of time. The Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) along with Troopers from the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and providing traffic control. ALEA Troopers will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WTVY. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.

Most Read

A man has been found dead in downtown Dothan and violent crime investigators have been summoned...
Victim identified in downtown Dothan murder
Juron Weldon
Man charged over two years after deadly Elba shooting
A man has been found dead in downtown Dothan and violent crime investigators have been summoned...
Two nabbed in Dothan murder investigation
Dothan man killed during likely gunfight
Dothan man likely killed during gunfight
Leigh Anne Lewis, 31, was arrested Wednesday and charged with sexual assault by correctional...
Correctional officer charged after having sexual relationship with inmate, sheriff says

Latest News

TRAFFIC UPDATE: AL HW 27 getting resurfaced
Monkeypox
UPDATE: Second case of monkeypox virus infection in Alabama
US Secretary of Education seeks public’s feedback on ideas to lower student loan debt
US Secretary of Education seeks public’s feedback on plan to lower student loan debt
Walker was found guilty last month of trafficking in amphetamine after his 2021 arrest and the...
Meth trafficker sentenced to 20 years